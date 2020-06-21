Kuwait reports 505 new COVID-19 cases, 39,650 in total

Kuwait on Sunday reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 39,650 and the death toll to 326, the Health Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases included 231 Kuwaiti nationals and 274 residents of other nationalities, the statement said.

Currently, 8,084 patients are receiving treatment, including 186 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 514 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 31,240.

Kuwait decided on Thursday to ease the restrictions next week which were imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

These measures include shortening the curfew hours in the country and lifting the lockdown on areas of Hawally, Nuqra, Maidan Hawally and some blocks in Khaitan.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Arab country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.