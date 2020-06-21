Saudi reports 3,379 new coronavirus cases amid lift of anti-virus restrictions

Saudi Arabia registered on Sunday 3,379 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections in the kingdom to 157,612, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus rose to 1,267 after 37 new fatalities were added, while 2,213 more recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 101,130, the health ministry tweeted.

Among the 55,215 active cases are 2,027 in critical condition, according to the ministry.

It is worth noting that the decision to lift anti-coronavirus restrictions on all Saudi cities, including the return to normal of all economic and commercial activities, came into effect starting 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.