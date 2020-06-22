Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Libya Tuesday - source

Emergency meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers on Libya will take place on Tuesday, June 23. a diplomatic source told TASS, Trend report citing TASS.

"The League will hold an emergency ministerial meeting on the situation in Libya on Tuesday, June 23, on 11:00 Cairo times via a video conference," the source said, adding that the meeting will convene on Egypt’s initiative.

Initially, the meeting was supposed to take place Monday, but it was postponed because the meeting of the Berlin Conference agreements implementation oversight committee is to take place on June 22. This meeting, organized in coordination with the UN Mission on Libya, will discuss the goals determined by the conference, and the obligations the sides have taken upon themselves.

According to the source, "Egypt's request was supported by a number of member states," despite attempts to block it made by the Fayez Sarraj’s Government of National Accord.