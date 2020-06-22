Qatar reports 1,034 new COVID-19 infections, 88,403 in total

Qatar's Health Ministry on Monday announced 1,034 new infections of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 88,403, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Some 1,637 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,956, while another died, increasing the fatalities to 99," the official Qatar News Agency quoted a statement by the ministry as saying.

It revealed that the infections had doubled because of people's gatherings and visits, and ignoring of preventive measures recommended by the government, the most important of which is staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

A total of 324,570 people in Qatar have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.

China and Qatar have offered mutual help during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 21, five Qatar Airways cargo freighters flew to China carrying approximately 300 tons of medical supplies donated by the airline.