UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew: tweet
The United Arab Emirates’ government has lifted its coronavirus-related curfew, it posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“All members of society are allowed to freely enter and exit throughout the day without restrictions,” it said in an announcement also tweeted by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
