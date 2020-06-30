Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases surpass 190,000

Saudi Arabia registered on Tuesday 4,387 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of the confirmed cases to 190,823, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of the recoveries rose to 130,766 after 3,648 more were added, while 50 new fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 1,649, the health ministry tweeted.

Among the 58,408 active cases are 2,278 at the intensive care units.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, the kingdom offered generous support to China to help fight the deadly virus at the early stage of its outbreak.

On March 11, Saudi Arabia delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan a shipment of medical aid. As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.

On April 26, the two sides signed a deal worth 265 million U.S. dollars for expanding Saudi Arabia's coronavirus testing capacity.