Saudi Arabia registers 2,994 new coronavirus cases, 229,480 in total

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday 2,994 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number in the kingdom to 229,480, the health ministry tweeted, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In addition, the cases of recovery increased to 165,396 after 2,370 new recoveries were reported, while 30 more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,181.

Currently, 2,230 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 11, Saudi Arabia delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan a shipment of medical aid.

As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.