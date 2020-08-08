Beirut explosion death toll rises to 158, over 6,000 injured: Health ministry
The death toll from Tuesday’s catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut has risen to 158, the Lebanese health ministry media office said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
The number of people injured exceeds 6,000 and 21 are still reported missing, it said.
