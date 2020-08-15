8 Lebanese soldiers killed, 300 wounded in Beirut's blasts

Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun said on Saturday that eight soldiers were killed and 300 others injured in Beirut's explosions, the National News Agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Aoun noted that many of the barracks and army's locations were also damaged.

"We should unite efforts among all Lebanese in order to overcome the repercussions of this disaster," he said.

Aoun also emphasized the importance of working fast to rehabilitate damaged houses ahead of the winter season.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding 6,000.