229 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 64,541 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced 229 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 64,541, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases are all in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

And 100 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 57,794, according to the ministry.

It has reported no deaths from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. The nationwide death toll stands at 364.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.