Egypt confirms 165 new COVID-19 cases, tally hits 99,280

Egypt confirmed on Wednesday 165 new infections and 21 deaths from COVID-19, raising the total cases registered in the country to 99,280, including 5,461 deaths, said the Egyptian health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 798 were cured and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 74,626, according to the statement.

Total recoveries in Egypt currently amount to over 75 percent of the total cases registered in the country.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.