Bahrain and Israel foreign ministers hold phone call
Bahrain’s minister of foreign affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani and Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi held a phone call on Saturday, the Bahrain foreign ministry announced, after the normalization of relations the day before, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The ministers stressed the need to move relations forward to promote peace and stability in the region, it said.
