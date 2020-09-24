Egyptian FM heads to Jordan for quartet Arab-EU meeting on Palestinian cause

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed to the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday to participate in a quartet meeting to be held on Thursday among the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France over the developments of the Palestinian cause, said the Egyptian foreign ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The quartet ministerial meeting will focus on exchanging views on the current status of the Middle East peace process and its repercussions, and the means to advance the resumption of the peace process," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

The four ministers will also discuss ways to "support reaching a comprehensive and just political settlement to the Palestinian cause in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution," Hafez added.

The quartet meeting will be held a week after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain officially signed U.S.-sponsored peace agreements with Israel in Washington.

Egypt and Jordan already have peace treaties with Israel.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for decades, following the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the Western-backed creation of Israel in 1948.