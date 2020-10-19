Bahrain, Israel ink key deals formalizing ties

Bahrain and Israel signed on Sunday a series of key agreements covering bilateral relations, agriculture, trade, civil aviation, telecommunications and financial services, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the historic deals signed in Bahrain's capital Manama was a Joint Communique on Establishment of Diplomatic, Peaceful and Friendly Relations between the two countries, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said.

An agreement on visa exemption for nationals of both countries was also included, it added.

Present at the signing ceremony were Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat and its Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz.

The U.S. and Israeli delegations arrived in Manama earlier in the day and held meetings with senior Bahraini officials.

The move comes after a U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Bahrain and Israel was signed at the White House on Sept. 15.