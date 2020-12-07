Board of Trustees Commends IRTI’s Performance Amidst Covid-19 Crisis

Arab World 7 December 2020 10:47 (UTC+04:00)
Board of Trustees Commends IRTI’s Performance Amidst Covid-19 Crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

The Board of Trustees of the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) has held its 9th meeting during which Board Members commended the performance of the Institute despite the constraints occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board comprises of eminent professionals from nine different countries working in regulatory authorities, central banks, and Islamic financial institutions. Board Members who attended the meeting are:

H.E. Khalid Hamad Abdulrahman Hamad, Executive Director, Banking Supervision, Central Bank of Bahrain.
H.E. Bulent Aksu, Deputy Minister for Treasury and Finance, Republic of Turkey
H.E. Abdulmohsen Alkharafi, former Secretary General, Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation.
H.E. Nada Biaz, Director General, Groupe ISCAE, Morocco.
H.E. Khaled Bohsali, Executive Director, Foreign Affairs Department, Central Bank of Lebanon.
H.E. Mohamad Hammour, Founder and Chairman, Guidance Financial Group.
H.E. Dr. Dadang Muljawan, Director, Islamic Economics & Finance Department, Central Bank of Indonesia.
H.E. Dr. Shahin A. Shayan, Global Investment & Risk Management Advisor, Los Angeles, USA.
H.E. Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

H.E. Dr. Bandar M.H. Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Chairman of IRTI Board of Trustees, chaired the virtual meeting held on 3 December 2020.

In his remarks, Dr. Hajjar thanked the Board Members for their advisory role in steering the affairs of IRTI. He also explained the recent expansion of the responsibilities of IRTI to serve as a hub of all research and knowledge functions within the IsDB Group.

Dr. Hajjar said with the new tasks assigned to IRTI, the Institute will spearhead IsDB Group’s initiatives to identify real-world problems facing Member Countries and formulate appropriate solutions. Moreover, IRTI shall initiate the process of rebranding itself to become the IsDB Institute (IsDBi).

The Acting Director General of IRTI and Chief Economist, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, who attended the meeting along with the Institute’s Management Staff, briefed the Board of Trustees on IRTI’s major achievements during 2020. These include:

designing and obtaining patents for three IRTI innovative Fintech solutions which are expected to be of great value to the Islamic financial industry and governments.
developing a pioneering IRTI e-book reader app dedicated to publications in Islamic economics and development, which is scheduled to be launched early 2021.
launching the Smart Economy Grants Program to attract technology-based ideas with significant entrepreneurial potential that can help the economies of IsDB Member Countries.
advancing the IRTI Future Knowledge Leaders Program with the aim to create a pool of entrepreneurial leaders in IsDB Member Countries, by providing essential learning and knowledge.
developing a proposal for IsDB Multilateral Cooperative Insurance Fund, an off-balance sheet platform managed by the IsDB to insure the financing risks of the Member Countries. The proposal aims to reduce market cost of financing to MCs and complements other guarantee facilities of the IsDB.

Dr. Al-Suwailem mentioned also that IRTI has been voted as the ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ in the IFN Service Providers Poll 2020, in recognition of the Institute’s demonstration of thought leadership and dynamism during the year despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Members of the Board of Trustees congratulated IRTI for the major accomplishments achieved in 2020 as well as the Institute’s immense contribution to the development of Islamic finance in general. The Board Members gave various suggestions on how IRTI can build on the achievements.

About the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI)

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) is a Member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group responsible for knowledge creation and dissemination in Islamic Economics and Finance and fostering the use of Islamic Finance to contribute to the sustainable development of IsDB Member Countries. Within the framework of the IsDB Group’s 10-Year Strategy and the President’s Five-Year Program, IRTI works as a catalyst for knowledge-based sustainable development.

IRTI Social channels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IRTIKSA/

Twitter: @IRTI_IDB

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
S.Korea in talks over creating of biodegradable films for agricultural activities in Uzbekistan Business 11:41
Turkmenistan appoints permanent representative to FAO Business 11:37
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 cement production revealed Uzbekistan 11:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:28
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan drop Finance 11:27
Azerbaijan kicks off reconstruction of Yevlakh-Khankendi railway's section (Exclusive) Economy 11:27
Iran's policy to return export revenues resulted in problems for exporters Business 11:07
Chamber of Auditors talks measures to raise transparency of Azerbaijan's economy in 2021 Business 11:02
Uzbekistan, UK buy Turkmen hydrotreated diesel fuel on exchange Business 10:59
Iran increases manufacturing of certain industrial products Business 10:59
WizzAir plans to resume operations in Georgia Transport 10:58
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy pipe fittings Tenders 10:52
Board of Trustees Commends IRTI’s Performance Amidst Covid-19 Crisis Arab World 10:47
Iran boosts its exports via Jolfa County Business 10:43
Eurasian Development Bank lists its debut US-denominated bonds at AIX Finance 10:43
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss purchase of COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO) Society 10:42
Kazakhstan increases exports to Finland despite COVID-related restrictions Business 10:39
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 10:39
Austria eyes developing co-op with Uzbekistan in renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 10:36
Iran says limits put on cities positively affects fighting COVID-19 Business 10:24
Iranian currency rates for December 7 Finance 10:14
Iran imports thousand tons of crude oil raw materials Oil&Gas 10:13
China's exports surge on hot demand for PPE, remote working tech Other News 10:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 7 Finance 10:09
Iran`s Rouhani defends the next Iranian year`s budget bill Business 10:08
Azerbaijan gradually expanding air routes Transport 10:07
Maersk Drilling interested in new opportunities in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:06
Prices on home appliances in Iran soar within 8 months Business 10:03
Iran's budget forecast requires coordination from government Business 09:58
Iran's Ardabil Province expects to increase exports to Azerbaijan Business 09:51
Iran to develop mRNA coronavirus vaccine Society 09:48
Turkmenistan to sign working plans with UN agencies Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 7 Uzbekistan 09:45
Georgia reveals volume of external merchandise trade with US Business 09:43
Poland, Azerbaijan have to work together to effectively connect ports, multimodal terminals: ambassador Economy 09:35
Azerbaijan's Star Construction-12 CJSC wins tender on improvement work Construction 09:34
Review of Azerbaijani agricultural sector for Dec. 1- Dec. 6, 2020 Business 09:34
Indonesia receives first COVID vaccine from China's Sinovac Other News 08:55
China's November exports surge more than expected, imports miss forecasts Economy 08:28
Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln - Minister Economy 08:05
Iran to train Afghanistan railway staff Transport 07:52
Kazakhstan adds 712 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:31
Iran discloses production data for chemical, petrochemical products Business 07:01
EU Foreign Ministers to approve sanctions mechanism for violations of human rights Europe 06:28
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic US 05:49
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 05:01
Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations' ICT 04:17
Seoul city to cancel year-end bell-ringing ceremony due to COVID-19 Other News 03:30
One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election Other News 02:25
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani positive for COVID-19 after wave of lawmaker lobbying US 01:13
SpaceX launches Dragon resupply spacecraft to ISS US 01:07
Number of restored enterprises in Iran's industrial parks announced Business 00:19
Iran reveals production data for several mining products Business 00:18
Acting President Mamytov arrives in Russia’s Moscow Kyrgyzstan 6 December 23:57
Over 250 people fall ill in India's southern state Andhra Pradesh, reason unknown yet Other News 6 December 23:53
New Syrian FM to visit Iran as first foreign visit Politics 6 December 23:38
Turkey’s domestic COVID-19 vaccine set for next stage of human trials Turkey 6 December 23:06
UK’s Minister for European neighbourhood: UK is a close friend of Georgia Georgia 6 December 22:25
US share in Azerbaijan’s total import volume increases Business 6 December 22:18
Turkey reports over 30,402 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 6 December 21:47
Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from novel coronavirus approaching 1,300 Kyrgyzstan 6 December 21:24
Iran boosts cement production Finance 6 December 21:21
Review of innovative solutions in Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 6 December 21:19
Austria reports 2,741 new COVID-19 cases Europe 6 December 20:17
Turkish Kayseri municipality to rent vehicles via tender Turkey 6 December 19:38
Kazakhstan, EU, International Trade Centre launch regional project on trade facilitation Kazakhstan 6 December 19:35
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 6 December 19:33
Director Christopher Nolan: India is a wonderful place to be in World 6 December 19:28
Brahmaputra Bridge will link Bhutan with Vietnam Other News 6 December 19:25
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 7 Oil&Gas 6 December 19:01
Humanitarian cargo to be delivered to Khankendi arrived at Ganja International Airport (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 December 19:00
Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown Europe 6 December 18:55
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 6 December 18:11
Azerbaijan sees big growth of ICT equipment production ICT 6 December 17:35
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 December 17:34
5 IS militants killed in int'l coalition airstrikes in Iraq World 6 December 17:29
Germany reports 17,767 new COVID-19 cases Europe 6 December 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 4,356 new COVID-19 cases, 2,517 recoveries Society 6 December 16:00
Morocco lowers defense products' import from Turkey Turkey 6 December 15:11
Georgia reduces imports of construction materials from Azerbaijan Business 6 December 15:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 6 December 15:05
Uzbekistan to diverse range of textile products export by obtaining GSP + status Business 6 December 15:00
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 6 Society 6 December 14:57
Iran unveils production data for aluminum ingots and alumina Business 6 December 14:08
Italian MPs visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Politics 6 December 14:08
Russia sees new high of 29,039 daily coronavirus cases Russia 6 December 13:36
Georgia reveals reasons for increase in diesel imports to country Oil&Gas 6 December 13:22
Tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles launched in Turkey Turkey 6 December 12:39
Italian MPs review consequences of Armenian Armed Forces’ war crimes in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 6 December 12:23
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Zulfugarli village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 6 December 12:23
Value of Iran’s GDP decreases Business 6 December 12:04
Tashkent Metallurgical Plant launched in Uzbekistan’s capital Oil&Gas 6 December 12:03
Italian MPs to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district Politics 6 December 12:00
Georgia reports 4 321 new coronavirus cases, 4 301 recoveries Georgia 6 December 11:56
France adds 12,923 COVID-19 cases, 216 deaths Europe 6 December 11:46
Uzbekistan reveals main directions of tax policy for 2021 Uzbekistan 6 December 11:01
18 militants killed in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province Other News 6 December 10:43
Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality starts campaign on careful use of water Turkey 6 December 10:04
PASHA Kapital - 10M2020 leader in Baku Stock Exchange's transactions Finance 6 December 09:22
President sends off Georgian soldiers to Afghanistan Georgia 6 December 09:21
All news