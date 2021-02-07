Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed four armed drones launched by the Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted early on Sunday, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement on Saudi state media.

Coalition forces later intercepted three drones, also launched towards southern Saudi Arabia with the aim of targeting “civilians and civilian objects”, Malki said in follow up statements which put the total at four.

Malki said the coalition would continue to take measures to “neutralise and destroy” Houthi weapons’ capabilities in accordance with international law.