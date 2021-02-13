Qatar reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, 156,804 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 453 new COVID-19 infections, raising the number of total confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 156,804, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Another 198 recovered from the infectious disease for the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recoveries to 148,137, while the fatalities increased by one to 255, according to a ministry statement.

A total of 1,459,551 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.