Qatar reports 465 new COVID-19 cases, 159,518 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 465 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the Gulf state to 159,518, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 289 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 149,320, while the death toll remained at 256, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,491,675 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.