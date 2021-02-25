Egypt plans to order 10 mln Sputnik V doses from Russia

Egypt plans to purchase 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia at the first stage, the Egyptian Drug Authority informed, cited by the Ad-Dustour news portal. It was reported earlier that Egypt had registered the Russian vaccine for emergency use, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Currently, an agreement is in the works on the supply of the necessary quantity of the vaccine, which is estimated at 10 mln doses at the first stage," the authority informed.

Egypt had become the 35th state across the globe to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine.