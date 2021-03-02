Iraq reports 3,599 new COVID-19 cases, 699,088 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Monday 3,599 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 699,088, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It also reported 22 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,428, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 3,708 to 639,639.

A total of 6,881,821 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 35,578 done during the day.