Syria's President Bashar al-Assad tests positive for Covid-19

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, the Syrian presidency said in a statement Monday, Trend reports citing NBC News.

The president and his wife, Asma al-Assad, were tested for the coronavirus after they felt "mild symptoms," according to the statement, which confirmed that the test came back positive.

"Both are are in good health and in a stable condition, and they will continue to work during their home quarantine period that will last two or three weeks," the statement added.