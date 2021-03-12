Iraq reports 4,622 new COVID-19 cases, 750,264 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 4,622 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 750,264, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It also reported 25 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,696, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 3,397 to 677,742.

A total of 7,322,053 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 38,555 done during the day.

Compared to other countries of the world, spokesman of the ministry Sayf al-Badr said in a statement that Iraq ranked 24th in terms of daily coronavirus infections on March 11 and 37th in terms of deaths due to the pandemic on the same day.

He also said that, globally, Iraq ranked 93rd in the infection rate per million of the population and 77th in the death rate per million.