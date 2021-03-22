Iraq reports 4,502 new COVID-19 cases, 793,892 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 4,502 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 793,892, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It also reported 38 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,007, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,374 to 715,073.

A total of 7,654,329 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 35,016 done during the day.

Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Ministry's Public Health Department, said in a press release that the current epidemiological situation will be more complicated if the daily coronavirus infection rate continues to increase.

He stressed the need to adhere to health-protective measures and "not underestimate the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic."