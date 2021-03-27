Building collapse in Cairo leaves five dead
Five people were killed and 24 injured when a Cairo apartment building collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, Reuters with reference to Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.
Witnesses told Reuters many people were still trapped under the rubble of the 10-story building.
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
Latest
EOY India 2020 Awards | India emerges as epicentre of global growth and transformation, says Mukesh Ambani