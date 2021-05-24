UAE reports 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Al Arabiya.

The country’s health authorities carried out 178,528 coronavirus tests to determine Monday’s numbers.

The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,654 and the total active cases in the country increased to 18,434, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the UAE mounted to 557,619 and recoveries to 537,531.

Monday’s numbers indicate a slight drop in new daily cases from Sunday’s 1,591 new COVID-19 infections.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 73 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and almost 80 precent its senior residents already vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of more than 12.1 million doses already administered.