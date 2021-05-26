UAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events

Arab World 26 May 2021 12:06 (UTC+04:00)
UAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events

The United Arab Emirates said vaccinations against COVID-19 will be mandatory for people attending all "live events" from June 6, as the country pushes a vaccination campaign which has consistently been one of the fastest in the world, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The policy applies to all sports, cultural, social, arts exhibition, activities and events, a spokeswoman for the ministry of health said late on Tuesday. Attendees must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the event.

Trade and tourism hub Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week said COVID-19 vaccinations were required to participate in and attend concerts, sports events, bars, entertainment activities, and for weddings up to 100 people. read more

The UAE said more than 78.11% of the eligible population over 16 years old had now been vaccinated, and 84.59% of people aged 60 and over, without specifying if this meant two doses or one dose.

