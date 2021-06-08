Send India More Covid Medical Aid: US Lawmakers Urge Biden Administration

Several US lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to ensure that India receives enough COVID-19 vaccines and medical aid, saying the health crisis in the country is "devastating" and America has a responsibility to help its close allies defeat the pandemic.

The American lawmakers called on the US government to send more vaccines and medical assistance to India after President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the US will allocate 75 per cent - nearly 1.9 crore of the first tranche of 2.5 crore doses - of unused COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile to countries in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa by the end of June.

Biden said the US will share the vaccine to many countries to fight the pandemic through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme as part of his administration's framework for sharing 80 million (8 crore) vaccines globally.

"The crisis in India is devastating and demands more action from (President Joe) Biden. More COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies are needed to help one of our most important global allies fight this virus," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.