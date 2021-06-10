3 rockets hit air base in Iraq's Salahudin province

At least three Katyusha rockets on Wednesday struck an Iraqi military airbase in Salahudin province, north of the capital Baghdad, a provincial security source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place in the evening when the rockets landed on the Balad Air Base, some 90 km north of Baghdad, without immediate reports about the casualties, Mohammed al-Bazi, from the provincial police, told Xinhua.

Two of the rockets hit a building inside the airbase, leaving minor damages, al-Bazi said, adding that the rockets were fired from the neighboring province of Diyala.