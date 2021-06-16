Israel strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza in response to launch of incendiary balloons

Fighter jets of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of incendiary balloons to the Jewish state’s territory, the Israeli military said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the past day, numerous balloons carrying explosives and combustion agents were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip in order to start fires. In response, fighter jets of the Israeli Defense Forces carried out strikes at military compounds of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, used by terrorists of Hamas’ Khan Yunis and Gaza Brigades."

Israel’s state-run Kan radio reported that it was the first Israeli strike since an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire came into force on May 21. According to the broadcaster, dozens of incendiary balloons were launched towards Israel on the afternoon of June 15, starting about two dozens of wildfires. No casualties were reported.