Explosion injures 11 in Iraq’s Baghdad: Police
At least 11 people were wounded in an explosion on Wednesday in Baghdad’s Sadr City neighbourhood, Iraqi police and medical workers said, Trend reports citing Alarabiya news.
A military statement said an explosion took place in Sadr City but gave no details.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. It was the second attack to hit Sadr City and the third to target a busy market this year in Baghdad.
In April four people were killed and 20 wounded in a car bomb attack in the same neighbourhood. And in January a suicide attack killed at least 32 people in a crowded market.
Both attacks were claimed by Islamic State militants.
Moscow, Ankara intend to contribute to normalization of practical co-op between Baku and Yerevan - Russian FM
Latest
International Media Forum with participation of political scientists and journalists held in Ashgabat
Moscow, Ankara intend to contribute to normalization of practical co-op between Baku and Yerevan - Russian FM
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister