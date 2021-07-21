Tunisia receives aid from Kuwait, Jordan to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Military planes from Kuwait and Jordan loaded with medical supplies for combating the COVID-19 pandemic landed in the Tunis Carthage International Airport on Tuesday, the Tunisian presidency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A Kuwaiti plane brought to Tunisia 20 tonnes of oxygen and 400 cylinders, which the country urgently needs, the presidency said in a statement.

"Tunisia expresses its gratitude to Kuwait for its constant support," the presidency said.

A Jordanian plane also arrived at the airport, loaded with medical equipment and supplies donated by Jordan to support Tunisia's fight against the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Tunisia is going through a new, more dangerous wave of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an average of more than 500 cases detected per 100,000 persons in about half of the country's 24 provinces.

Tunisian Health Ministry on Monday reported 2,520 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the country to 548,753, while the death toll from the virus rose by 117 to 17,644.