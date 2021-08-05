84 injured as protests turn violent in Lebanon's Beirut

Arab World 5 August 2021 03:08 (UTC+04:00)
84 injured as protests turn violent in Lebanon's Beirut

The Lebanese Red Cross announced on Wednesday that 84 people were injured in clashes between the riot police and protesters during demonstrations in commemoration of the first anniversary of the Beirut port blasts, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations near the parliament in Beirut downtown in demand for lifting political immunity and holding transparent investigation into the blasts which killed 214 people and wounded over 6,000 others.

One year after the disaster, caused by the unsafe storage of a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate at the port for years, no senior official has been held accountable so far, sparking anger among the Lebanese as their country also suffers from financial collapse.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases
Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases
Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through June 2021
Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through June 2021
Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia
Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
84 injured as protests turn violent in Lebanon's Beirut Arab World 03:08
Most important support in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey comes from Azerbaijan - Erdogan Politics 02:37
Wildfire engulfs power plant in SW Turkey, prompts evacuation Turkey 02:17
Turkey confirms 26,822 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:50
Raisi: Expansion of ties with Latin America top on Iran’s agenda Politics 01:10
Third group of Azerbaijani fire, rescue forces to leave for Turkey today Society 00:53
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200 mln as Delta variant spreads Other News 00:40
Another group of firefighters from Azerbaijan to arrive in Turkey on August 5 - Turkish FM Politics 00:25
Azerbaijan always considers food security as strategic priority - FAO Finance 4 August 23:59
15 of 187 fires ongoing in Turkey: Erdogan Turkey 4 August 23:53
WHO says COVID-19 cases in Russia stabilizing, slowly decreasing — envoy Russia 4 August 23:35
Thanks to joint efforts of Turkish and Azerbaijani firefighters, it was possible to extinguish fires in Denizli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 4 August 23:29
Rare bid to repeal war resolution advanced by U.S. Senate committee US 4 August 22:49
Turkey’s Baykar in talks with 10 countries for TB2 UCAV sales Turkey 4 August 22:14
US, Turkmenistan continue to have strong bilateral relationship Business 4 August 21:56
UK reports another 29,312 coronavirus cases Europe 4 August 21:34
Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 4 August 21:24
President of Uzbekistan to take part in consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian states Uzbekistan 4 August 21:22
Turkey announces completion of Izmir port's modernization in 2024 (Exclusive) Turkey 4 August 21:21
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy scanners Tenders 4 August 20:59
Another insurance company in Azerbaijan entitled to work within 'Green Card' system Finance 4 August 20:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 4 Society 4 August 20:32
Azerbaijan confirms 996 more COVID-19 cases, 202 recoveries Society 4 August 20:13
Turkey discloses number of motorcycles transported via its ports Turkey 4 August 20:02
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry learning from experience of Norwegian Equinor (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 4 August 19:46
Ban on import of poultry products from US to Azerbaijan lifted Society 4 August 19:44
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Gusar district announces tender winner Construction 4 August 19:42
Azerbaijan’s Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center holds several meetings in Turkey (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 4 August 19:22
Issues related to work in Azerbaijan's liberated lands discussed at meeting of Coordination Headquarters (PHOTO) Politics 4 August 19:14
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Greece transported via Turkish ports Turkey 4 August 18:54
Volume of cargo from Ukraine transported via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 4 August 18:36
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Spain transported via Turkish ports Turkey 4 August 18:35
Armenian Armed Forces open fire at Azerbaijani positions in direction of state border Politics 4 August 18:34
Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through June 2021 Business 4 August 18:09
SOCAR reveals volume of Lithuanian gasoline supplies to Ukraine in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 4 August 18:08
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 7 Oil&Gas 4 August 18:04
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 4 August 18:04
Construction of solar power plant underway in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Oil&Gas 4 August 18:03
Uzbek melons supplied to US for the first time Uzbekistan 4 August 18:01
French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) Politics 4 August 18:00
Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia Business 4 August 17:55
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Tekirdag port in 1H2021 Turkey 4 August 17:49
Nominal salary of hired employees reduces in Baku Finance 4 August 17:48
Cost of paid services for population in Azerbaijan’s Baku increases Finance 4 August 17:47
Iran’s GTC continues to purchase wheat from farmers in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 4 August 17:45
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 4 August 17:44
Georgia National Bank makes decision regarding refinancing rate Finance 4 August 17:43
Pension savings decrease in Kazakhstan on annual basis Finance 4 August 17:39
Azerbaijan suspends cattle imports from Spanish Balearic Islands Economy 4 August 17:37
Central Bank talks formation of positive trend in digital banking dev't in Azerbaijan Finance 4 August 17:28
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 4 August 17:24
Project Cheetah set to take off, India to get upgraded & armed drones from Israel Other News 4 August 17:23
UAE flights: Indian missions welcome new passenger exemptions Other News 4 August 17:22
4 more Indian pharma firms expected to produce Covid vaccines by Oct-Nov, Mandaviya says Other News 4 August 17:21
Iran looks to boost revenues with production of essential oils from herbal plants Business 4 August 17:17
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks positive trend in dev't of infrastructure of payment cards Finance 4 August 17:09
Central Bank of Iran shares amount of funds spent on imports of coronavirus vaccines Finance 4 August 17:07
Azerbaijan progresses in global rankings - CAERC chief Economy 4 August 16:56
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Mersin port in 1H2021 Turkey 4 August 16:54
Geostat reveals volume of Russia's exports to Georgia Business 4 August 16:53
Kazakhstan's revenues from leather goods export skyrocket Kazakhstan 4 August 16:49
New auction held for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's state bonds Finance 4 August 16:48
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes in 7M2021 grows Turkey 4 August 16:47
Turkey sees notable growth in 7M2021 steel export value Turkey 4 August 16:46
Azerbaijan discloses sales volume in Baku’s retail network in 1H2021 Business 4 August 16:46
Tajik president gets COVID-19 vaccine Tajikistan 4 August 16:39
Azerbaijan to provide funds for restoring schools damaged by Armenia during war Politics 4 August 16:39
Liquidity control in Iran requires strict financial discipline – Director General of CBI Finance 4 August 16:38
Turkey names number of ships docking at Istanbul port in 1H2021 Turkey 4 August 16:37
CAERC reveals Azerbaijan's 1H2021 surplus in external trade turnover Economy 4 August 16:15
Turkey discloses export volume of leather goods Turkey 4 August 16:14
Latvian companies to implement IT projects in Uzbekistan ICT 4 August 16:13
Azerbaijani foreign exchange reserves to increase considerably - Fitch Ratings Business 4 August 16:11
Iran sees increase in exports from Golestan Province Business 4 August 16:10
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan consider creating border trade zones Uzbekistan 4 August 16:09
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan work on resuming direct flights Transport 4 August 16:07
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan agree on developing roadmap to deepen industrial co-op Uzbekistan 4 August 15:30
Iran announces data on cargo transportation via Parvizkhan border terminal Transport 4 August 15:28
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from China transported via Turkish ports Turkey 4 August 15:27
Turkey’s export of electrical goods up Turkey 4 August 15:20
Georgia experiences slowdown in lari-denominated deposit growth Finance 4 August 15:20
Iran to provide loans to industrial enterprises in Yazd Province Finance 4 August 15:01
MoD denies rumors on Azerbaijan's UAVs attempting to enter Armenia's airspace Politics 4 August 15:00
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for well control station repair Tenders 4 August 14:57
Azerbaijan discloses 1H2021 volume of produced goods, provided services in Baku Business 4 August 14:57
Iran's trade turnover with EU member states declines Business 4 August 14:56
Iran issues certain licenses to enterprises in Markazi Province Business 4 August 14:53
Azerbaijan's A-Qroup included in register of Compulsory Insurance Bureau participants Finance 4 August 14:52
Georgia sees increase in loans, following prolonged decline Finance 4 August 14:38
Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games Society 4 August 14:33
Government Trading Corporation of Iran unveils volume of rapeseed purchased from farmers Business 4 August 14:30
4 more Indian pharma firms expected to produce Covid vaccines by Oct-Nov, Mandaviya says Other News 4 August 14:16
Azerbaijan discloses share of private enterprises in construction work in Baku Construction 4 August 14:15
Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 4 million in Iran Society 4 August 14:04
Uzbekistan names measures to ensure economic growth in 2H2021 Uzbekistan 4 August 13:59
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Tunisia transported via Turkish ports Turkey 4 August 13:51
Azerbaijan discloses transactions via instant payment system of Central Bank Finance 4 August 13:47
Investments in Iran’s Markazi Province increase Finance 4 August 13:44
Volume of 1H2021 transactions through AZIPS, LVPCSS payment systems in Azerbaijan grow Finance 4 August 13:43
Turkey discloses export volume of grain, legumes since early 2021 Turkey 4 August 13:42
All news