Saudi Arabia to reopen Umrah pilgrimage to abroad pilgrims starting Aug 9
Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it would gradually receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug. 9, with a capacity that would go from 60,000 pilgrims to 2 million pilgrims per month, Trend reports citing Reuters.
An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said pilgrims will have to provide authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificate in their Umrah request.
