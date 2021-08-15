At least 20 people died in fuel tank explosion in Lebanon

At least 20 people were killed and 37 injured in the explosion on Sunday of a fuel storage tank in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, at least 22 ambulances from the Lebanese Red Cross Society were deployed in connection with the incident.

The Lebanese Red Cross Society also confirmed the 20 deaths.

Earlier, the TV channel reported about ten deaths and 100 injured in the explosion.