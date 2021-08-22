Iraq, Japan discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday discussed with Iraqi leaders on bilateral ties and the regional situation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi invited Japan, as an observer, to attend the Iraqi Neighboring Countries Conference scheduled to be held at the end of this month in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, said a statement of the prime minister's media office.

Later in the day, Iraqi President Barham Salih also met with Motegi, and the two sides discussed several regional and international issues of common interest, according to the Iraqi presidency's media office.