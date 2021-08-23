Qatar's Commercial Bank raises $875 mln loan
Qatar's Commercial Bank has borrowed $875 million to refinance existing debt and support general funding requirements, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The three-year syndicated loan was arranged by Bank of America and Mizuho Bank.
Commercial Bank originally aimed to raise $750 million but retained a higher amount after the loan was oversubscribed, receiving up to $1.44 billion, it said.
