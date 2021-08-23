Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Oman will allow anyone holding a COVID-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.
