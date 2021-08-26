Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln

Saudi Arabia has announced a package of technological initiatives and digital programs with a total value of nearly $1 billion in cooperation with ten of the most important tech giants in the world, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Trend reports citing Al arabiya news.

During the “#LaunchKSA” event, international companies announced that they are working on establishing their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security said that the Kingdom aims to have at least one programmer out of every 100 citizens in 2030.