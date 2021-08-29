Dozens killed in Houthi attack on Yemen’s largest base

At least 30 soldiers have been killed and 60 wounded in Houthi attacks on a military base belonging to forces of the Saudi-led coalition, a spokesman for Yemen’s southern forces said, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

Sunday’s attack on the al-Anad military base in the government-held southern province of Lahij was carried out using armed drones and ballistic missiles, said Mohamed al-Naqeeb, the spokesman.

A ballistic missile landed in the base’s training area, where dozens of soldiers were doing morning exercises, officials said.

Al-Naqeeb said the death toll may rise as rescuers are still scouring the scene.