Egypt signs $4.45 bln contract for high-speed rail link
Egypt's has signed a $4.45 billion contract for development of a high-speed electric rail line that will link the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts and be built with a consortium led by Siemens, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The contract will cover the design, implementation and maintenance of the rail link over 15 years, the cabinet said.
