Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Syrian gas pipeline
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a gas pipeline at Deir Ali power station in Syria, according to a statement published on its affiliated Telegram channels,Trend reports citing Reuters.
Earlier, Syria's electricity minister said the attack had led to an electricity outage that hit the capital Damascus, its outskirts and other areas.
