Explosions rock northern Yemen's Sanaa following coalition raids

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday it is launching air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the highly condensed capital Sanaa, and asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, Saudi state TV reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Violent explosions rocked the northern neighbourhoods of the city following the coalition raids, residents told Reuters.

The raids targeted two military sites, residents added.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.