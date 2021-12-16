Saudi Arabia Oct total oil exports rise to 8.26 mln bpd
Saudi Arabia's total oil exports in October rose to 8.26 million barrels per day (bpd), their highest since April 2020, from 7.84 million bpd in September, official data showed on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
French President Macron shares post in Azerbaijani language on meeting President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO)
Pakistani Ambassador talks participation of Azerbaijani FM in extraordinary meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Islamic Development Bank interested in financing ICT, transport, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
British Council brings together Creative Spark program partners, teachers, and educators for workshop on Embedding Enterprise Education into Curriculum at ADA University (PHOTO)
Russian companies presented proposals for participation in works in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - deputy PM