Arab World 16 December 2021 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi Arabia Oct total oil exports rise to 8.26 mln bpd

Saudi Arabia's total oil exports in October rose to 8.26 million barrels per day (bpd), their highest since April 2020, from 7.84 million bpd in September, official data showed on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

