Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

Arab World 17 December 2021 22:05 (UTC+04:00)
Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

Qatar has registered its first four cases of the new COVID-19 variant omicron, adding that none of the infected have required hospital admission, the health ministry said on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, it said that the four infected people were Qataris and residents who had returned from abroad, and that they were in quarantine.

The ministry said in a Tweet that three of the individuals had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with the second dose administered more than six months ago. One individual was unvaccinated.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkish police to help Hungary at borders with Serbia, Romania Turkey 22:38
Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Arab World 22:05
JCPOA members reached joint text for negotiations: Mora Nuclear Program 21:30
Georgian parliament approves new rules for election of CEC head, members Georgia 21:24
ACWA Power to construct a wind farm in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 21:21
About 1 mln people’s salaries to increase following Azerbaijani presidential orders Society 21:10
Kazakhstan discloses data on mutual trade with top CIS partners Business 20:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry organizes event dedicated to results of 2021 Politics 20:09
Azerbaijan has never been as strong and powerful as today - minister Politics 20:09
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 19:39
Azerbaijan and Japan discuss expansion of ties Business 19:38
World Bank to assist Uzbekistan in implementing socio-economic reforms Uzbekistan 19:30
Uzbekneftegaz reduces gasoline prices at its gas stations Uzbekistan 19:24
Istanbul Stock Exchange announces suspension of activity amid collapse of Turkish lira rate Turkey 19:20
Iran working to wrap up remaining part of Tehran-North Highway project Business 18:05
Consequences of spreading Omicron strain are still unclear — Putin Russia 18:01
Azerbaijan talks details of MoU with Turkish Demiroren Holding delegation Business 17:59
Hungary trims 2022 budget deficit target to shield local bond market Europe 17:59
Azerbaijan expects big surplus of balance of payments in 2022 - Central Bank Economy 17:50
Azerbaijan produced 156 types of weapons, military equipment – deputy minister Politics 17:49
Central Bank discloses renewed forecasts for inflation in Azerbaijan Economy 17:43
Turkmen enterprise shares production data for canned mushrooms Business 17:40
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on facility technical inspection Tenders 17:37
Salaries of teachers in Azerbaijan to be raised Politics 17:37
Increase of transfers from SOFAZ into state budget to back stability of Azerbaijan's manat – CBA Economy 17:33
Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17:31
Georgian parliament approves 2022 state budget Georgia 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:05
Azerbaijan confirms 755 more COVID-19 cases, 1,671 recoveries Society 17:00
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Qatar Politics 16:55
Azerbaijan reacts to Victoria and Albert Museum presenting Nizami's work as 'Persian' Politics 16:54
Salaries of workers in number of spheres increased by 20, 30 and 40% on average in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 16:49
Iran's Raisi warns banks not to shut down factories due to active debts Business 16:45
Minimum monthly wage to be increased in Azerbaijan - presidential decree Politics 16:42
Georgia shares data on tourist inflow through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports Georgia 16:39
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 16:36
Azerbaijan sees increase in cost of products sold in retail trade networks over 11M2021 Business 16:36
Iran seeks Turkey to invest in its industries, hopes for private sector to play its part Business 16:35
Turkmenistan plans to purchase KAMAZ electric buses for testing Business 16:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan raises interest rate Finance 16:27
Turkmenistan sees increases in number of enterprises in non-food sector Business 16:14
Kazakh company opens tender to rent cars Tenders 16:13
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to increase salaries of employees of number of organizations financed from state budget Politics 16:10
Azerbaijani gov't actively worked to defeat terrorist efforts in 2020 - US State Dep't Politics 16:10
Bill "On media" in Azerbaijan envisions benefits, privileges for journalists and media - Media Development Agency Society 16:05
Azerbaijan to submit orders for defense products for Cabinet of Ministers’ consideration - deputy minister Economy 15:59
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of wholesale trade turnover Uzbekistan 15:55
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tenders to buy gaseous oxygen, liquefied gas Tenders 15:47
Georgia’s private sector has significant growth potential – USAID Georgia 15:42
Production volume in Azerbaijan's defense industry increases - minister Politics 15:34
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry plans to produce 66 types of new weapons, military equipment in 2022 Politics 15:30
Baku to hold ADEX - 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition Politics 15:29
Kazakh company opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 15:26
Armenia planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make explosion more powerful - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO) Politics 15:20
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund names number of apartments rented out with right to purchase Economy 15:18
Transport sector to see change in fuel structure - LUKOIL Oil&Gas 15:09
LUKOIL makes predictions on oil prices by 2050 Oil&Gas 15:02
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's US 14:59
US dollar/Turkish lira rate on stock exchanges grows in Turkey Finance 14:52
Tourist inflow from Kazakhstan to Georgia surges Georgia 14:44
Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity Oil&Gas 14:44
Artel Partners Summit 2021 Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:33
Lithuanian BS/2 eyes introducing its cash counting machines in Azerbaijan Economy 14:25
Russia records 27,743 daily coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October 8 Russia 14:20
Oil prices can reach $380 per barrel by 2050 due to inflation — Lukoil Oil&Gas 14:18
Georgia’s outbound tourism shows positive recovery – PMC Georgia 14:17
Lithuanian company to renew ATMs of Azerbaijani banks Economy 14:15
Bharat Biotech and Dunc Minh donate 200,000 doses of COVAXIN to Vietnam Other News 14:13
Zangazur corridor to strengthen Turkey-Azerbaijan ties - YeniSafak newspaper Politics 14:12
113 countries accept India's Covid vaccination certificate, govt informs Rajya Sabha Other News 14:09
India in talks with Taiwan for domestic semiconductor-manufacturing hub Other News 14:08
LUKOIL not interested in becoming Shah Deniz operator Oil&Gas 13:43
Migrants in Azerbaijan can take advantage of COVID-19 vaccination strategy - Migration Service Society 13:39
Three European TSOs join forces to accelerate clean hydrogen market Oil&Gas 13:20
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 16 Uzbekistan 13:16
Azerbaijan to increase quota for issuing work permits to migrants in 2022 Society 13:05
Coal consumption growth put world further from Net Zero Emissions by 2050 track Oil&Gas 13:00
Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea Israel 12:59
French Defence Minister to visit India tomorrow, will call on PM Modi Other News 12:39
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Tatarstan sign agreement on co-op in energy sector Economy 12:34
Georgia, Rothschild & Co sign agreement on new financial strategy Georgia 12:32
Europe to see decrease in coal-fired capacity by 2024 Oil&Gas 12:21
Azerbaijan has no threat of shortage of medical masks - Baku Textile Factory Society 12:21
Additional renewable electricity generation to cover major part of global power demand Oil&Gas 12:16
Kazakhstan significantly boosts passenger transportation via railways Transport 12:16
Azerbaijan announces gala concert at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Society 12:14
Uzbek Technopark signs contracts with Azerbaijan to supply lifting, conditioning devices Economy 12:13
European gas storage stocks could fall 2-3 weeks earlier than usual Oil&Gas 12:04
Mild 1Q 2022 could see gas prices in Europe either stabilize or even decline Oil&Gas 11:59
Georgia eyes to enter EU electricity market Georgia 11:49
Belarus thanks Azerbaijan for its position on joint declaration of Eastern Partnership summit Politics 11:44
Implementation of new projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to become driver of economic growth – Gazprombank Economy 11:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation (VIDEO) Politics 11:30
Presentation of book published on initiative of ICYF-ERC held in 5 countries (PHOTO) Society 11:27
Azerbaijani sees increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and NTRC talk importance of bill on media Society 11:17
Azerbaijan opens new training center of armed forces in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:12
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 17 Georgia 11:11
Georgia’s income from foreign visitors doubles Georgia 11:00
Greece reveals TAP’s share in natural gas imports Oil&Gas 10:52
All news