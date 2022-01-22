US commits to helping Saudi Arabia, Gulf partners defend against threats from Yemen

The US reiterated its commitment to helping Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners defend themselves against threats from Yemen and other places in the region, the State Department said after a call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“Secretary Blinken reiterated the US commitment to help Gulf partners improve their capabilities to defend against threats from Yemen and elsewhere in the region and underscored the importance of mitigating civilian harm,” Spokesman Ned Price said.

Friday’s call came after this week’s attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Civilian sites, including Abu Dhabi’s International Airport, were targeted with missiles and drones. At least three civilians were killed, and a handful of others injured.

“The Secretary condemned the January 17 Houthi attack on both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that struck civilian sites in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi’s international airport, and killed and wounded civilians,” Price said in the statement.

Separately, the UN Security Council condemned the “heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi” after a meeting was called for by the UAE.

The Security Council expressed its condolences to the families of the victims killed from India and Pakistan and wished a speedy and full recovery for those injured.

The members also reaffirmed that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”