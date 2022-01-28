Morocco extends health emergency state until Feb. 28

The Moroccan government on Thursday has extended the state of health emergency throughout the country until Feb. 28, in an attempt to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government's spokesperson Mustapha Baitas announced the decision following the cabinet's online meeting, adding that no decision yet was taken about the reopening of the country's borders.

The suspension of international passenger flights and the closure of Morocco's borders came into force on Nov. 29, 2021, to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Meanwhile, Morocco's Health Ministry reported on Thursday 5,560 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 1,120,087.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28, 2021, after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.