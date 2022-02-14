Arab Coalition asks civilians in ministries in Yemen's Sanaa to evacuate

Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen late on Sunday asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to immediately evacuate, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the coalition, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis use these headquarters to “launch hostile operations,” and in response to the threat a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport would be destroyed.

Twelve people were injured at the airport by shrapnel from an explosive-laden drone intercepted by Saudi air defences on Thursday. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had hit a military target at Abha airport with a Qasef 2 drone.

The Arab Coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015 after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa.