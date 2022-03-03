Egypt, EU discuss developments of Ethiopia's Nile dam

Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty held talks in Cairo with visiting European Union's special envoy for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber on the developments of Ethiopia's grand dam built on the Nile River, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the current situation of tripartite negotiations between Egypt, Sudan, and their upstream counterpart Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), said the Egyptian Water Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

Abdel-Aty highlighted "the great flexibility shown by Egypt during the various stages of negotiation due to its desire to reach an agreement and build confidence," according to the statement.

He added that achieving cooperation requires "political will and seriousness" on the part of Ethiopia to reach an agreement regarding the filling and operation of the GERD.

The Egyptian minister stressed that "reaching an agreement on the GERD would pave the way for achieving regional cooperation and integration."

For her part, Weber said the EU seeks to advance negotiations regarding the Ethiopian dam with a bid to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties and guarantees the stability and development of all concerned countries.

The EU envoy urged reaching a tripartite agreement that would also meet the requirements of regional integration through the interconnection between water and energy, infrastructure and trade in light of climate change.