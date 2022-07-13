Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia hold phone talks on regional, int'l issues

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern in a phone call, said the Egyptian presidency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

They also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the outgoing Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.

The phone conversation came three weeks after Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed 14 investment deals in Cairo worth 7.7 billion U.S. dollars during the state visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have recently intensified talks and official meetings as part of their efforts to boost economic and security cooperation.

Egypt has repeatedly stressed that the Gulf security is an integral part of the Egyptian national security, while the GCC countries pledged economic support to Egypt.