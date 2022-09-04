Explosions rock U.S. base in eastern Syria: reports

Several explosions rocked a U.S. military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Saturday night, the country's state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Clouds of smoke followed the explosions that rattled the U.S. base in the al-Omar oil field in Deir al-Zour, SANA said, adding it hadn't been clear about the nature of the explosions.

The U.S. warplanes intensified air patrols after the explosions, SANA noted.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported that the pro-Iran militias didn't fire at the base this time, which is the largest U.S. base in Syria.